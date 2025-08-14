Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

by | Aug 14, 2025 | Latest, News

Municipal Judge Dana Huffman is congratulated by Princeton City Council for her recent recognition by the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Municipal Courts Association. Bob Wieland / The Princeton Herald

The city is proposing to keep the same tax rate for Fiscal Year 2025-26 as the previous two years, based on a 19.85% increase in taxable property value. 

The Princeton City Council will take formal action on the tax rate and municipal budget following a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 8. A budget workshop is scheduled before that at the Monday, Aug. 25, meeting.

Chief Financial Officer Kelly Wilson said at the Monday, Aug. 11, council meeting that city staff recommended a proposed rate of $0.4402 per $100 in valuation.

State law requires local governments to consider two tax rates for maintenance and operations (M&O). The no-new-revenue rate would produce the same amount of tax revenue if applied to the same properties in both years. The voter-approval M&O rate is the highest tax rate the city can set without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local jounranism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

Collin Fall 2025

Related News

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

Aug 14, 2025 |

The city is proposing to keep the same tax rate for Fiscal Year 2025-26 as the previous two years, based on a 19.85% increase in taxable property value. The Princeton City Council will take formal action on the tax rate and municipal budget following a public hearing...

read more
Program awarded grant

Program awarded grant

Aug 14, 2025 | , ,

A $4,000 grant to the robotics program will aid with equipment, registrations. Courtesy PISD VEX Robotics donates $4K for equipment, more The Princeton High School Cybercats robotics program has received a $4,000 grant to provide additional equipment for competition,...

read more
School district continues growth spurt

School district continues growth spurt

Aug 14, 2025 | , ,

Two new friends meet on their first day of school at Princeton ISD’s new Perkins Early Childhood Center. Courtesy Photos In the last year, Princeton ISD has added the equivalent of an entire 3A school district to its enrollment. More than 1,400 new students have...

read more
Public hearing: pet shop

Public hearing: pet shop

Aug 8, 2025 |

Item L1 on the agenda for the Aug. 11 regular meeting of the Princeton City Council: Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-08-11 of the City of Princeton from Trination Global Investments P67 Partnership for a Specific Use Permit for a Pet...

read more
Branson headliner performs at Wylie Opry

Branson headliner performs at Wylie Opry

Aug 7, 2025 | ,

Texas Country Music Hall of Famer Clay Cooper took to the Wylie Opry stage Saturday, Aug. 2, along with his sons, Colt, left, and Caden. A Wylie native,  Cooper started his career at age 13. He now owns a venue in Branson, Missouri, where he performs multiple times a...

read more
City partners for warranties

City partners for warranties

Aug 7, 2025 | ,

Princeton homeowners have recently received letters informing them about an optional protection program to help repair underground water and sewer/septic lines. The letters, requesting a response within 30 days, bear the city of Princeton logo along with the vendor,...

read more
Progress continues at unfinished apartments

Progress continues at unfinished apartments

Aug 7, 2025 | ,

Work has resumed on the former Princeton Luxury Apartments following a month’s pause as the new owner negotiated with the city over fees owed by previous owners of the property next to Walmart.  “They have a conditional permit to ‘dry-in’ the buildings, that is a...

read more
Committee is fine-tuning city charter

Committee is fine-tuning city charter

Aug 7, 2025 | ,

The two dozen members of Princeton’s Home Rule Charter Review Committee have been diligently dissecting the document adopted by voters in November 2022.  Texas law allows such charters to be amended, altered or repealed no more often than every two years, and no...

read more
Getting ready for the bell

Getting ready for the bell

Aug 7, 2025 | , ,

There’s no place like foam—especially on a hot, summer day as local youth showed up to celebrate the Back-to-School season with foam, bounce houses, yard games and more Wednesday, July 30 at Caldwell Park. Tina Lopez/The Princeton Herald Last-minute preparations are...

read more
Photos online
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love