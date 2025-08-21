Subscribe
Council hears from city’s lone code enforcer

by | Aug 21, 2025 | Latest

Members of the Princeton City Council seemed surprised to learn the city had only one code compliance officer able to issue citations.

In response to a query by Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. at the last council meeting, Director of Development Services Craig Fisher introduced Leonard Mendez, the code compliance supervisor and Code Compliance Officer Talia Hernandez at the Monday, Aug. 11 meeting.

For more on this story see the August 21, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Related News

Library expansion is years away

Library expansion is years away

Aug 21, 2025

Plans to expand the Lois Nelson Public Library have been scaled back to repairs and renovation. Plans to expand the Lois Nelson Public Library have been scaled back to repairs and renovation, city officials said. Assistant City Manager Allison Cook briefed the...

PISD, PHS maintain B overall grade

PISD, PHS maintain B overall grade

Aug 21, 2025

Princeton Independent School District earned an overall B rating for the 2024-25 school year with a scaled score of 81, up slightly from last year’s 80, continuing a trend of steady performance. Two campuses, Harper Elementary and Clark Middle School, received As....

Historical Society celebrates 160 years

Historical Society celebrates 160 years

Aug 21, 2025

Joe Foist and Josh Hitt hold the Farmersville time capsule steady as it is expertly lowered into the ground. Future Farmersville residents will one day open a box filled with stamps, coins, blueprints and memories of 2025 — all thanks to a celebration at the...

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

Aug 14, 2025

The city is proposing to keep the same tax rate for Fiscal Year 2025-26 as the previous two years, based on a 19.85% increase in taxable property value. The Princeton City Council will take formal action on the tax rate and municipal budget following a public hearing...

Program awarded grant

Program awarded grant

Aug 14, 2025

A $4,000 grant to the robotics program will aid with equipment, registrations. Courtesy PISD VEX Robotics donates $4K for equipment, more The Princeton High School Cybercats robotics program has received a $4,000 grant to provide additional equipment for competition,...

School district continues growth spurt

School district continues growth spurt

Aug 14, 2025

Two new friends meet on their first day of school at Princeton ISD’s new Perkins Early Childhood Center. Courtesy Photos In the last year, Princeton ISD has added the equivalent of an entire 3A school district to its enrollment. More than 1,400 new students have...

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

Aug 14, 2025

Municipal Judge Dana Huffman is congratulated by Princeton City Council for her recent recognition by the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Municipal Courts Association. Bob Wieland / The Princeton Herald The city is proposing to keep the same tax rate for Fiscal Year...

Public hearing: pet shop

Public hearing: pet shop

Aug 8, 2025

Item L1 on the agenda for the Aug. 11 regular meeting of the Princeton City Council: Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-08-11 of the City of Princeton from Trination Global Investments P67 Partnership for a Specific Use Permit for a Pet...

Branson headliner performs at Wylie Opry

Branson headliner performs at Wylie Opry

Aug 7, 2025

Texas Country Music Hall of Famer Clay Cooper took to the Wylie Opry stage Saturday, Aug. 2, along with his sons, Colt, left, and Caden. A Wylie native,  Cooper started his career at age 13. He now owns a venue in Branson, Missouri, where he performs multiple times a...

