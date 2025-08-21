Library expansion is years away

Plans to expand the Lois Nelson Public Library have been scaled back to repairs and renovation.

Assistant City Manager Allison Cook briefed the Princeton City Council at a Monday, Aug. 11, work session on plans for the use of $1 million in general obligation bonds approved two years ago by voters.

Cook said the city was in the process of finding a design firm to work with city staff and the Library Board on how best to spend the bond money raised in a sale this month. “We should have a little more information by October,” she said.

