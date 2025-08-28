Subscribe
Injunction blocks Ten Commandments law

by | Aug 28, 2025

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Plano ISD and 10 other school districts from complying with a new state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in every classroom.

Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford and carried in the House by District 89 Rep. Candy Noble, was approved in June by the Texas Legislature and takes effect Sept. 1.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, of the Western District in San Antonio, issued a temporary injunction Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the case styled Rabbi Nathan v. Alamo Heights Independent School District.

“Even though the Ten Commandments would not be affirmatively taught, the captive audience of students likely would have questions, which teachers would feel compelled to answer,” the judge said. “Teenage boys, being the curious hormonally driven creatures they are, might ask: ‘Mrs. Walker, I know about lying and I love my parents, but how do I do adultery?’”

Biery, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, said as he began the court hearing, “This issue is likely to get to the United States Supreme Court.” The high court in 1980 struck down a similar Kentucky law on First Amendment grounds. 

The judge ended his 55-page ruling with, “Amen.” 

By Bob Wieland

Trash disposal rates to increase 14%

Higher costs, particularly natural gas that powers its collection trucks, have prompted Community Waste Disposal (CWD) to increase its fees for Princeton.  At the same time, the city is adjusting its contract calendar with CWD to align with the budget year.

Princeton ISD approves budget, projects surplus

The Clark Middle School Panther and members of the PSHS band welcome sixth-grader Jesus Parra, the 11,000th student enrolled in Princeton ISD, on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The district had gained 523 students in seven days. Courtesy PISD Princeton Independent School...

Council hears from city's lone code enforcer

Members of the Princeton City Council seemed surprised to learn the city had only one code compliance officer able to issue citations.

Library expansion is years away

Plans to expand the Lois Nelson Public Library have been scaled back to repairs and renovation.

PISD, PHS maintain B overall grade

Princeton Independent School District earned an overall B rating for the 2024-25 school year with a scaled score of 81, up slightly from last year's 80, continuing a trend of steady performance. Two campuses, Harper Elementary and Clark Middle School, received As.

Historical Society celebrates 160 years

Future Farmersville residents will one day open a box filled with stamps, coins, blueprints and memories of 2025 — all thanks to a celebration at the Farmersville Historical Society.

City tax rate set at 44 cents for $100 valuation

The city is proposing to keep the same tax rate for Fiscal Year 2025-26 as the previous two years, based on a 19.85% increase in taxable property value.

Program awarded grant

A $4,000 grant to the robotics program will aid with equipment, registrations. The Princeton High School Cybercats robotics program has received a $4,000 grant to provide additional equipment for competition.

School district continues growth spurt

In the last year, Princeton ISD has added the equivalent of an entire 3A school district to its enrollment. More than 1,400 new students have enrolled.

