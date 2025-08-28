Injunction blocks Ten Commandments law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Plano ISD and 10 other school districts from complying with a new state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in every classroom.

Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford and carried in the House by District 89 Rep. Candy Noble, was approved in June by the Texas Legislature and takes effect Sept. 1.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, of the Western District in San Antonio, issued a temporary injunction Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the case styled Rabbi Nathan v. Alamo Heights Independent School District.

“Even though the Ten Commandments would not be affirmatively taught, the captive audience of students likely would have questions, which teachers would feel compelled to answer,” the judge said. “Teenage boys, being the curious hormonally driven creatures they are, might ask: ‘Mrs. Walker, I know about lying and I love my parents, but how do I do adultery?’”

Biery, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, said as he began the court hearing, “This issue is likely to get to the United States Supreme Court.” The high court in 1980 struck down a similar Kentucky law on First Amendment grounds.

The judge ended his 55-page ruling with, “Amen.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]