City preparing to take over 3 lakeside parks

by | Sep 4, 2025 | Latest, News

Princeton will take over Twin Groves, Tickey Creek and Clear Lake as part a multi-year initiative to restructure recreation management at the lake. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

The Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) has voted unanimously to authorize up to $150,000 for the maintenance of three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) parks on Lake Lavon, a move officials said will transform Princeton into a true “lake community.”

The decision at the Wednesday, Aug. 20, PCDC meeting, allows the city to begin preparing for long-term leases of Twin Groves Park, Tickey Creek Park and Clear Lake Park, which the Corps intends to divest under a restructuring plan that shifts responsibility for many lakeside parks to local municipalities.

“This is a huge opportunity for the city of Princeton,” said Jim Wehmeier, chief executive officer of the Princeton Community Development and Economic Development Corporations. “We’re going to annex 33 miles of shoreline on Lake Lavon. We are now a lake community, literally.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

