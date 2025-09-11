A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

September day, America was struck at its heart — not only in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — but in the spirit of every American who watched in horror as nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost.

Today, as we pause to remember, we are called not only to mourn, but to honor the resilience, courage and unity that emerged from the ashes.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the heroic stand of passengers aboard United Flight 93, revealed the worst of humanity — but they also awakened the very best. First responders rushed into burning buildings without hesitation. Civilians became heroes in the blink of an eye. Strangers comforted each other, held hands, and found strength in unity.

President George W. Bush, standing amid the rubble at Ground Zero with a bullhorn in hand, assured the world that the attackers would hear from all of us soon. But perhaps more enduring than any words was the unshakable sense of purpose that bound Americans together in the days that followed.

Flags flew from every front porch. Blood banks were overwhelmed with donors. Military recruitment surged. Neighbors checked in on neighbors. In churches, mosques and synagogues, prayers rose in one voice — for peace, for justice and for healing.

Each year since, Sept. 11 has stood not just as a day of remembrance, but as a testament to the strength of the American spirit. Ceremonies held at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, bear witness to our collective vow: Never forget.

For the families of the fallen, every day is a remembrance. For the survivors, every breath carries a memory. And for those who wear the uniform — military, police, fire and emergency services — 9/11 remains a call to duty that echoes through generations.

It is also a reminder of what unites us. In a time when division often dominates our headlines, Sept. 11 reminds us of the power of coming together. We did not ask for that day. But we answered it — with valor, compassion and resolve.

As we mark this solemn anniversary, let us do more than remember. Let us teach the next generation about sacrifice and service. Let us thank those who continue to protect our freedoms. Let us strive to be worthy of the legacy left by those we lost.

Freedom is never free. And while terror sought to tear us apart, it only strengthened our resolve.

We remember the firefighters who climbed 100 stories, knowing they may never come back down. We remember the office workers who carried strangers to safety. We remember the children who grew up without parents, and the spouses who faced a future forever changed.

They are not forgotten. Their stories live on — in stone, in ceremony and in the hearts of all Americans.

On this day, we lower our flags. We bow our heads. But we do not break.

We remember. We honor. And we stand — united.

