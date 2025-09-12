Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, watched Gov. Greg Abbott sign her bill to prevent religious discrimination in real estate developments. The measure, which Noble sponsored during the regular session of the Legislature, prohibits developments that limit property sales to individuals of a specific religion, such as the Islamic-only EPIC City development proposed for rural Collin County.

“Religious freedom is a central part of the Texas Constitution, but bad actors like EPIC and EPIC City tried to use religion as a form of segregation,” Abbott said Friday, Sept. 12, as he signed the bill at Heritage Ranch in Fairview.

Noble said, “Home ownership means something, and we want to protect that meaning for every Texan.”

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!



