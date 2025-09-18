Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the media before signing House Bill 4211, sponsored by Rep. Candy Noble, designed to prevent developers from restricting property sales to customers of a certain religion. Behind them, from left, Rep. Jeff Leach, Sen. Angela Paxton, Rep. Keresa Richardson and Rep. Katrina Pierson. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

Local elected officials joined Gov. Greg Abbott for a ceremonial re-signing of a bill to prevent religious discrimination in real estate developments.

Many of the officials present, including the governor, face re-election next year.

Abbott signed House Bill 4211 in June and the measure, sponsored by 89th District Rep. Candy Noble, took effect Sept. 1.

The bill prohibits developments that limit property sales to individuals of a specific religion and Abbott cited the Islamic-centric EPIC City development proposed for rural Collin County.

“Religious freedom is a central part of the Texas Constitution, but bad actors like EPIC [East Plano Islamic Center] and EPIC City tried to use religion as a form of segregation,” Abbott said Friday, Sept. 12, at Heritage Ranch in Fairview.

“This law prevents them from creating No Go Zones,” he said “It prevents them from selling or lifting land only to people who follow Islam. It prevents them from controlling who a buyer can sell the property to. It requires disputes to be resolved by Texas law and Texas courts, not Sharia law.”

By Bob Wieland