PISD partners with Collin College for adult classes

The Princeton ISD school board now meets in the new administration building. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Under an educational literacy grant, Collin College is working with the Princeton Independent School District to offer a variety of courses, said Casey Gunnels, assistant superintendent of education.

Using Princeton ISD facilities, the college provides six levels of English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for community members, from introductory to Level 5, meeting once a week for three hours, Gunnels said as the Monday, Sept. 15, meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees in the new administration building.

“This is just a fantastic opportunity for our community [and] we will be expanding those offerings,” he said. “The next course that we’re going to bring online is a financial literacy course that will be open to anybody that lives in the community. After that, we would bring on GED (General Educational Development) courses. And then the next goal after that is a TSI prep course.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]