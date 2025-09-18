Rec center groundbreaking scheduled next year

Princeton’s new multi-generation recreation center is not expected to be open until 2028, but residents are already questioning whether they should be charged for admission.

When approved by voters in November 2023, the facility was projected to cost $30 million to $40 million out of the $109 million bond package, and it was scheduled to be built on a 6-acre parcel at Monte Carlo and Beauchamp Boulevards.

However, Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant told the City Council at its Sept. 8 meeting that the scope and price have increased. “The $75 million facility will be 85,000 square feet located off Myrick Lane,” Bryant said.

Bryant explained that in 2024 the council set economic development and design standards as priorities. Staff interviewed several architect teams before selecting Gensler in December of that year. “At that time, the contract was executed for the design and engineering for the multi-generational facility,” he said.

Bryant introduced two officials from Gensler — principal and design director Justin Bashaw and senior designer Keith Kelly — who gave a detailed presentation of the project’s features and philosophy.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]