Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Council declines action on complaints against Todd

by | Sep 23, 2025 | Latest

The Princeton City Council took no action after holding a rare open meeting on criticisms of Councilmember Cristina Todd.
An email from Councilmember Carolyn David-Graves and a memo from an anonymous city staffer alleged that Todd’s questioning of staff created tension and, at times, a hostile environment. Todd requested the matter be discussed publicly at the Monday, Sept. 22, meeting rather than in closed session.
Todd defended her approach, saying she asks tough questions to ensure transparency and compliance with ordinances. “The law is the law. Follow it,” she told her colleagues.
Several councilmembers said they saw no violations. “I think staff may be perceiving passion more as antagonism,” Councilmember Ryan Gerfers said.


To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Sep 18, 2025 | ,

Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the media before signing House Bill 4211, sponsored by Rep. Candy Noble, designed to prevent developers from restricting property sales to customers of a certain religion. Behind them, from left, Rep. Jeff Leach, Sen. Angela Paxton, Rep....

read more
Local schools rate As for financial accountability

Local schools rate As for financial accountability

Sep 18, 2025 | ,

The School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ensures public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices -- and that they improve these practices.  According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the system...

read more
PISD partners with Collin College for adult classes

PISD partners with Collin College for adult classes

Sep 18, 2025 | ,

The Princeton ISD school board now meets in the new administration building. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Under an educational literacy grant, Collin College is working with the Princeton Independent School District to offer a variety of courses, said Casey...

read more
Rec center groundbreaking scheduled next year

Rec center groundbreaking scheduled next year

Sep 18, 2025 | ,

Princeton’s new multi-generation recreation center is not expected to be open until 2028, but residents are already questioning whether they should be charged for admission. When approved by voters in November 2023, the facility was projected to cost $30 million to...

read more
Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Sep 12, 2025 | ,

Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, watched Gov. Greg Abbott sign her bill to prevent religious discrimination in real estate developments. The measure, which Noble sponsored during the regular session of the Legislature, prohibits developments that limit property sales to...

read more
A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

September day, America was struck at its heart — not only in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — but in the spirit of every American who watched in horror as nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost. Today, as we pause to remember,...

read more
Local nonprofits rally support for causes

Local nonprofits rally support for causes

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

GoldStar Horse and Rescue Sanctuary is hoping to raise $5,000 during North Texas Giving Day to continue caring for abused, neglected and abandoned horses in Farmersville. File photo North Texas Giving Day concludes Sept. 18, offering residents in Princeton,...

read more
Texas lawmakers scrap STAAR

Texas lawmakers scrap STAAR

Sep 11, 2025 | , ,

The Texas Legislature has voted to eliminate the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, known as STAAR, and replace it with a new testing and accountability system designed to reduce pressure on students, give parents and teachers faster results and provide...

read more
Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Council approves budget, sets tax rate

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

A divided Princeton City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget and maintained the current property tax rate, which Kelley Wilson, the city’s chief financial officer, said was one of the lowest in Collin County. Councilmembers Terrance Johnson and Cristina...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love