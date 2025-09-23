Council declines action on complaints against Todd

The Princeton City Council took no action after holding a rare open meeting on criticisms of Councilmember Cristina Todd.

An email from Councilmember Carolyn David-Graves and a memo from an anonymous city staffer alleged that Todd’s questioning of staff created tension and, at times, a hostile environment. Todd requested the matter be discussed publicly at the Monday, Sept. 22, meeting rather than in closed session.

Todd defended her approach, saying she asks tough questions to ensure transparency and compliance with ordinances. “The law is the law. Follow it,” she told her colleagues.

Several councilmembers said they saw no violations. “I think staff may be perceiving passion more as antagonism,” Councilmember Ryan Gerfers said.



To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!