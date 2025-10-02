Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Next Tuesday: lights on, neighbors out

by | Oct 2, 2025 | Latest

Police Chief James Waters hopes to meet Princeton youth at National Night Out again this year. File Photo

National Night Out (NNO) has become a familiar part of the calendar for communities across the United States, with most of the U.S. observing it the second Tuesday in August. 

But because of stifling summer temperatures, Princeton and other Texas cities moved the event to the second Tuesday in October and this year’s Night Out will be held Oct. 7.

The program was created in 1984 by the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch to promote neighborhood spirit and improve relationships between residents and local law enforcement. 

The idea was an instant hit and the inaugural event drew about 2.5 million people in 400 communities spread across 23 states, NNO said.

It has since grown into a nationwide observance involving millions of people, thousands of police departments and countless community organizations.

Participation ranges from block parties and cookouts, parades, safety fairs and visits by police, fire and local officials.

The Princeton Police Department has at least 10 locations officers will visit between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Chief James Waters said.

Police will be at the Trails of Riverston, 1011 Platinum Drive; Eastridge, 5201 Golden Trout; Arcadia Farms, 300 S. Beauchamp Boulevard; Princeton Lakes, 214 Island Way; San Remo, 461 San Remo Drive; the Swig store, 1530 W. Princeton Drive, Suite 101; Villas of Monte Carlo, 1301 Riviera Drive; Lake Meadow, 840 Breakwater Drive; De Berry Estates, 1601 Mercer Lane and Windmore Residential, 903 Airbender Drive.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” NNO said on its website. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

NNO said the idea behind the program is rooted in the concept of “lights on, neighbors out,” where residents leave porch lights burning as a symbolic sign of vigilance while taking time to engage with each other in public. 

Advocates said the program encourages residents to look out for one another and to treat officers as partners in safety, not distant authorities. 

For law enforcement agencies, the events provide an opportunity to humanize their work, answer questions directly and listen to concerns that might otherwise go unheard.

Participation has varied year to year, but organizers said it typically draws more than 15 million people from more than 16,000 communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases. 

To support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

Rough rolling for skating rink

Rough rolling for skating rink

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

Roller Room owners Jesse Frank and his mother, Candace Frank, are ready to lace up skates once the building gets a certificate of occupancy. The owners of the Roller Room say their efforts to bring a skating rink back to Princeton have been stalled for more than two...

read more
Project to boost Lake Texoma use by 2029

Project to boost Lake Texoma use by 2029

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is set to invest more than $1.7 billion in regional infrastructure during the 2026 fiscal year as part of its capital improvement program aimed at supporting long-term water, wastewater and solid waste services across North...

read more
Council rejects proposed ETJ removal fee

Council rejects proposed ETJ removal fee

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

Princeton’s neighbors in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) will not have to pay a fee – at this time -- to petition to remove their property from the ETJ. Two ordinances amending the fee schedule of the municipal code were among 15 items on the consent...

read more
Recycling drive aids flood victims

Recycling drive aids flood victims

Sep 25, 2025 | ,

A company that collects garbage and recyclables from homes and businesses throughout North Texas saw an opportunity to help Central Texans devastated by floodwaters over the Fourth of July weekend. Community Waste Disposal pledged to donate $10 for every ton of...

read more
Council declines action on complaints against Todd

Council declines action on complaints against Todd

Sep 23, 2025 |

The Princeton City Council took no action after holding a rare open meeting on criticisms of Councilmember Cristina Todd.An email from Councilmember Carolyn David-Graves and a memo from an anonymous city staffer alleged that Todd’s questioning of staff created tension...

read more
Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Governor signs bill aimed at EPIC City

Sep 18, 2025 | ,

Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the media before signing House Bill 4211, sponsored by Rep. Candy Noble, designed to prevent developers from restricting property sales to customers of a certain religion. Behind them, from left, Rep. Jeff Leach, Sen. Angela Paxton, Rep....

read more
Local schools rate As for financial accountability

Local schools rate As for financial accountability

Sep 18, 2025 | ,

The School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ensures public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices -- and that they improve these practices.  According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the system...

read more
PISD partners with Collin College for adult classes

PISD partners with Collin College for adult classes

Sep 18, 2025 | ,

The Princeton ISD school board now meets in the new administration building. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Under an educational literacy grant, Collin College is working with the Princeton Independent School District to offer a variety of courses, said Casey...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love