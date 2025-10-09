Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Conflicting news about Town Center

by | Oct 9, 2025 | Latest, News

City officials deny direct knowledge of new details about the anchor stores for the 91-acre Princeton Town Center on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 380 and N. Beauchamp Boulevard.

Reports published Oct. 2 said groundbreaking on the retail complex would occur later this year and tenants would include Kroger and Home Depot, occupying a total of 240,000 square feet of space.

“I have no idea where you got those names from,” Jim Wehmeier, CEO of the Princeton Community Development and Economic Development Corporations, said Oct. 3. “There are no deals imminent” with those stores, he said.

The reports quoted developer Eric Seitz as saying other retailers would include Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, PetSmart and Aldi, which had been mentioned in previous filings to the city. 

Seitz did not immediately return messages left by The Princeton Herald to clarify if Kroger would replace Market Street and Home Depot would replace Lowes.

According to the Major Projects Update on the city of Princeton’s website, Town Center would be “anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement Center, Market Street, Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby and will feature over 35 national brands.”

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

School board candidates express views

School board candidates express views

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

The Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Saturday Oct. 4, for candidates seeking to become Princeton ISD trustees.  Courtesy photo Four of the seven candidates vying for seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees...

read more
County population projected to double

County population projected to double

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

Collin County’s population was projected to surge past 2.4 million residents by 2060 as steady gains in every major group reshape one of Texas’ fastest-growing counties, according to high migration projections from the Texas Demographic Center. At the same time, the...

read more
Scaring up October fun for everyone

Scaring up October fun for everyone

Oct 9, 2025 | , ,

Costumes aren’t mandatory at Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza, but they sure make for a good time. File Art Cooler evenings and the scent of fall in the air can only mean one thing — it’s time for a month full of pumpkins, costumes and family-friendly frights. Communities...

read more
Rough rolling for skating rink

Rough rolling for skating rink

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

Roller Room owners Jesse Frank and his mother, Candace Frank, are ready to lace up skates once the building gets a certificate of occupancy. The owners of the Roller Room say their efforts to bring a skating rink back to Princeton have been stalled for more than two...

read more
Project to boost Lake Texoma use by 2029

Project to boost Lake Texoma use by 2029

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is set to invest more than $1.7 billion in regional infrastructure during the 2026 fiscal year as part of its capital improvement program aimed at supporting long-term water, wastewater and solid waste services across North...

read more
Next Tuesday: lights on, neighbors out

Next Tuesday: lights on, neighbors out

Oct 2, 2025 |

Police Chief James Waters hopes to meet Princeton youth at National Night Out again this year. File Photo National Night Out (NNO) has become a familiar part of the calendar for communities across the United States, with most of the U.S. observing it the second...

read more
Council rejects proposed ETJ removal fee

Council rejects proposed ETJ removal fee

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

Princeton’s neighbors in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) will not have to pay a fee – at this time -- to petition to remove their property from the ETJ. Two ordinances amending the fee schedule of the municipal code were among 15 items on the consent...

read more
Recycling drive aids flood victims

Recycling drive aids flood victims

Sep 25, 2025 | ,

A company that collects garbage and recyclables from homes and businesses throughout North Texas saw an opportunity to help Central Texans devastated by floodwaters over the Fourth of July weekend. Community Waste Disposal pledged to donate $10 for every ton of...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love