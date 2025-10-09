Conflicting news about Town Center

City officials deny direct knowledge of new details about the anchor stores for the 91-acre Princeton Town Center on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 380 and N. Beauchamp Boulevard.

Reports published Oct. 2 said groundbreaking on the retail complex would occur later this year and tenants would include Kroger and Home Depot, occupying a total of 240,000 square feet of space.

“I have no idea where you got those names from,” Jim Wehmeier, CEO of the Princeton Community Development and Economic Development Corporations, said Oct. 3. “There are no deals imminent” with those stores, he said.

The reports quoted developer Eric Seitz as saying other retailers would include Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, PetSmart and Aldi, which had been mentioned in previous filings to the city.

Seitz did not immediately return messages left by The Princeton Herald to clarify if Kroger would replace Market Street and Home Depot would replace Lowes.

According to the Major Projects Update on the city of Princeton’s website, Town Center would be “anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement Center, Market Street, Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby and will feature over 35 national brands.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]