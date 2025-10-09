Subscribe
State Fair 2025

County population projected to double

by | Oct 9, 2025 | Latest, News

Collin County’s population was projected to surge past 2.4 million residents by 2060 as steady gains in every major group reshape one of Texas’ fastest-growing counties, according to high migration projections from the Texas Demographic Center.

At the same time, the ethnic projections showed how the county would become more diverse at every interval, with Hispanics emerging as the largest single group by mid-century.

The county was expected to add about 1.35 million residents by 2060, a gain of about 125%.

The latest report placed the county’s 2025 total population at nearly 1.3 million, a five-year increase of 210,000 people. State demographers said the growth would carry forward in five-year steps to 1.4 million in 2030, 1.6 million in 2035, 1.8 million in 2040, 2.1 million in 2050 and 2.42 million in 2060.

The ethnic profile of Collin County was expected to diversify steadily as growth continued.

In 2025, non-Hispanic White residents made up 47% of the population, while Hispanic residents held 19%. Non-Hispanic Asian residents accounted for 17%, non-Hispanic Black residents 11%, and non-Hispanic Other residents 5%.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

School board candidates express views

School board candidates express views

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

The Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Saturday Oct. 4, for candidates seeking to become Princeton ISD trustees.  Courtesy photo Four of the seven candidates vying for seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees...

read more
Conflicting news about Town Center

Conflicting news about Town Center

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

City officials deny direct knowledge of new details about the anchor stores for the 91-acre Princeton Town Center on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 380 and N. Beauchamp Boulevard. Reports published Oct. 2 said groundbreaking on the retail complex would occur...

read more
Scaring up October fun for everyone

Scaring up October fun for everyone

Oct 9, 2025 | , ,

Costumes aren’t mandatory at Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza, but they sure make for a good time. File Art Cooler evenings and the scent of fall in the air can only mean one thing — it’s time for a month full of pumpkins, costumes and family-friendly frights. Communities...

read more
Rough rolling for skating rink

Rough rolling for skating rink

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

Roller Room owners Jesse Frank and his mother, Candace Frank, are ready to lace up skates once the building gets a certificate of occupancy. The owners of the Roller Room say their efforts to bring a skating rink back to Princeton have been stalled for more than two...

read more
Project to boost Lake Texoma use by 2029

Project to boost Lake Texoma use by 2029

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is set to invest more than $1.7 billion in regional infrastructure during the 2026 fiscal year as part of its capital improvement program aimed at supporting long-term water, wastewater and solid waste services across North...

read more
Next Tuesday: lights on, neighbors out

Next Tuesday: lights on, neighbors out

Oct 2, 2025 |

Police Chief James Waters hopes to meet Princeton youth at National Night Out again this year. File Photo National Night Out (NNO) has become a familiar part of the calendar for communities across the United States, with most of the U.S. observing it the second...

read more
Council rejects proposed ETJ removal fee

Council rejects proposed ETJ removal fee

Oct 2, 2025 | ,

Princeton’s neighbors in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) will not have to pay a fee – at this time -- to petition to remove their property from the ETJ. Two ordinances amending the fee schedule of the municipal code were among 15 items on the consent...

read more
Recycling drive aids flood victims

Recycling drive aids flood victims

Sep 25, 2025 | ,

A company that collects garbage and recyclables from homes and businesses throughout North Texas saw an opportunity to help Central Texans devastated by floodwaters over the Fourth of July weekend. Community Waste Disposal pledged to donate $10 for every ton of...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love