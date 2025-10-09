County population projected to double

Collin County’s population was projected to surge past 2.4 million residents by 2060 as steady gains in every major group reshape one of Texas’ fastest-growing counties, according to high migration projections from the Texas Demographic Center.

At the same time, the ethnic projections showed how the county would become more diverse at every interval, with Hispanics emerging as the largest single group by mid-century.

The county was expected to add about 1.35 million residents by 2060, a gain of about 125%.

The latest report placed the county’s 2025 total population at nearly 1.3 million, a five-year increase of 210,000 people. State demographers said the growth would carry forward in five-year steps to 1.4 million in 2030, 1.6 million in 2035, 1.8 million in 2040, 2.1 million in 2050 and 2.42 million in 2060.

The ethnic profile of Collin County was expected to diversify steadily as growth continued.

In 2025, non-Hispanic White residents made up 47% of the population, while Hispanic residents held 19%. Non-Hispanic Asian residents accounted for 17%, non-Hispanic Black residents 11%, and non-Hispanic Other residents 5%.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]