Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Child predator gets life sentence

by | Oct 14, 2025 | Area News, Latest

A 66-year-old Princeton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his conviction on two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.
Records showed David R. Sanchez was already a registered sex offender, having been convicted in McLennan County in 2008 of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in that case and in 2013 moved to Princeton after his release.
The DA said a neighbor became concerned in September 2024 after often seeing Sanchez near an 11-year-old child at a nearby bus stop. Willis said Sanchez gave the child candy, money and toys and told her not to tell anyone about what he was doing.
Despite those instructions, the child told her mother that Sanchez had been sexually abusing her. Detective Maria Scott of the Princeton Police Department led the investigation, and the child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, the prosecutor said.
Willis said the child provided a detailed account of the abuse and Sanchez was arrested.

In addition to his 2008 conviction, jurors in Judge Rayburn Nall’s court heard evidence Sanchez had been convicted of Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter in 1986 and had two pending Stalking charges involving children in Milam County.
“It’s unacceptable that someone who has already served time for sexually abusing a child chose to do it again,” Willis said. “Because of this brave young victim and the tireless work of Princeton Police and our prosecution team, this predator will never again be free to harm another child, and our community is safer for it.”
The DA said Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Wendy Correa and Alex Haynes prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Greg Bowers and Jennifer Gomez, Victim Assistance Coordinator Jill Moore and Legal Secretary Ramnpreet Kaur.


Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

Police officers honored by city council

Police officers honored by city council

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Three Princeton Police officers received standing ovations at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting of the City Council.Police Chief James Waters presented the R.I.S.E. Pillar Award to Sgt. Loya and Officer Cisneros and honored Lt. Cabrera's for 10 years of service.Waters...

read more
Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

Oct 16, 2025 |

A member of the Princeton City Council is circulating a recall petition to remove two other councilmembers from the panel. Councilmember Terrance Johnson announced the drive in online posts, saying on Thursday, Oct. 9, “Our city has reached a point where we can’t...

read more
Rural residents to vote on emergency services

Rural residents to vote on emergency services

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Collin County residents who don’t live in cities will decide Nov. 4 whether their property should be taxed to pay for an emergency services district (ESD). The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed in July to place a petition request on the general election ballot....

read more
Texas voters to weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

Texas voters to weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Texas voters will decide on 17 proposed constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4 general election. The Texas Constitution, written in 1876, has been amended more than 500 times. Amendments are frequent because the state’s charter restricts lawmakers from making many...

read more
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 20

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 20

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Sarah Hustwit of McKinney feeds a sample ballot into a DS 200 tabulating machine in a practice run for the Nov. 4 general election. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election ballot contains 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution as well...

read more
School board candidates express views

School board candidates express views

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

The Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Saturday Oct. 4, for candidates seeking to become Princeton ISD trustees.  Courtesy photo Four of the seven candidates vying for seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees...

read more
County population projected to double

County population projected to double

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

Collin County’s population was projected to surge past 2.4 million residents by 2060 as steady gains in every major group reshape one of Texas’ fastest-growing counties, according to high migration projections from the Texas Demographic Center. At the same time, the...

read more
Conflicting news about Town Center

Conflicting news about Town Center

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

City officials deny direct knowledge of new details about the anchor stores for the 91-acre Princeton Town Center on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 380 and N. Beauchamp Boulevard. Reports published Oct. 2 said groundbreaking on the retail complex would occur...

read more
Scaring up October fun for everyone

Scaring up October fun for everyone

Oct 9, 2025 | , ,

Costumes aren’t mandatory at Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza, but they sure make for a good time. File Art Cooler evenings and the scent of fall in the air can only mean one thing — it’s time for a month full of pumpkins, costumes and family-friendly frights. Communities...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love