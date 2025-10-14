Child predator gets life sentence

A 66-year-old Princeton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his conviction on two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

Records showed David R. Sanchez was already a registered sex offender, having been convicted in McLennan County in 2008 of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in that case and in 2013 moved to Princeton after his release.

The DA said a neighbor became concerned in September 2024 after often seeing Sanchez near an 11-year-old child at a nearby bus stop. Willis said Sanchez gave the child candy, money and toys and told her not to tell anyone about what he was doing.

Despite those instructions, the child told her mother that Sanchez had been sexually abusing her. Detective Maria Scott of the Princeton Police Department led the investigation, and the child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, the prosecutor said.

Willis said the child provided a detailed account of the abuse and Sanchez was arrested.

In addition to his 2008 conviction, jurors in Judge Rayburn Nall’s court heard evidence Sanchez had been convicted of Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter in 1986 and had two pending Stalking charges involving children in Milam County.

“It’s unacceptable that someone who has already served time for sexually abusing a child chose to do it again,” Willis said. “Because of this brave young victim and the tireless work of Princeton Police and our prosecution team, this predator will never again be free to harm another child, and our community is safer for it.”

The DA said Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Wendy Correa and Alex Haynes prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Greg Bowers and Jennifer Gomez, Victim Assistance Coordinator Jill Moore and Legal Secretary Ramnpreet Kaur.



