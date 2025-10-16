Subscribe
Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

by | Oct 16, 2025 | Latest

Front door of Princeton Municipal Center 2025

A member of the Princeton City Council is circulating a recall petition to remove two other councilmembers from the panel.

Councilmember Terrance Johnson announced the drive in online posts, saying on Thursday, Oct. 9, “Our city has reached a point where we can’t afford to wait another year [until the next regular election] for change.”

Johnson, elected last November to Place 1 on the seven-member council, is collecting signatures for the recall of Place 6 Councilmember Ben Long and Place 7 Councilmember Carolyn David-Graves. They were both elected in the Nov. 7, 2023, election. Both said they had no immediate comment on the petition.

Johnson posted videos he said were “a glimpse of a much larger pattern, a pattern of troubling decisions that, in my view, have failed to reflect responsible use of tax dollars or true representation of the people who live here.”

He cited four reasons including “loss of public confidence, broken trust between the council member and voter, a sense that the official no longer represents the will of the community.”

Johnson posted a comment by Long saying a citywide forensic audit was out of the question. 

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Police officers honored by city council

Police officers honored by city council

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Three Princeton Police officers received standing ovations at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting of the City Council.Police Chief James Waters presented the R.I.S.E. Pillar Award to Sgt. Loya and Officer Cisneros and honored Lt. Cabrera's for 10 years of service.Waters...

Rural residents to vote on emergency services

Rural residents to vote on emergency services

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Collin County residents who don’t live in cities will decide Nov. 4 whether their property should be taxed to pay for an emergency services district (ESD). The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed in July to place a petition request on the general election ballot....

Texas voters to weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

Texas voters to weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Texas voters will decide on 17 proposed constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4 general election. The Texas Constitution, written in 1876, has been amended more than 500 times. Amendments are frequent because the state’s charter restricts lawmakers from making many...

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 20

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 20

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Sarah Hustwit of McKinney feeds a sample ballot into a DS 200 tabulating machine in a practice run for the Nov. 4 general election. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election ballot contains 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution as well...

Child predator gets life sentence

Oct 14, 2025 | ,

A 66-year-old Princeton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his conviction on two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.Records showed David R. Sanchez was already a registered sex...

School board candidates express views

School board candidates express views

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

The Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Saturday Oct. 4, for candidates seeking to become Princeton ISD trustees.  Courtesy photo Four of the seven candidates vying for seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees...

County population projected to double

County population projected to double

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

Collin County’s population was projected to surge past 2.4 million residents by 2060 as steady gains in every major group reshape one of Texas’ fastest-growing counties, according to high migration projections from the Texas Demographic Center. At the same time, the...

Conflicting news about Town Center

Conflicting news about Town Center

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

City officials deny direct knowledge of new details about the anchor stores for the 91-acre Princeton Town Center on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 380 and N. Beauchamp Boulevard. Reports published Oct. 2 said groundbreaking on the retail complex would occur...

Scaring up October fun for everyone

Scaring up October fun for everyone

Oct 9, 2025 | , ,

Costumes aren’t mandatory at Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza, but they sure make for a good time. File Art Cooler evenings and the scent of fall in the air can only mean one thing — it’s time for a month full of pumpkins, costumes and family-friendly frights. Communities...

