Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

A member of the Princeton City Council is circulating a recall petition to remove two other councilmembers from the panel.

Councilmember Terrance Johnson announced the drive in online posts, saying on Thursday, Oct. 9, “Our city has reached a point where we can’t afford to wait another year [until the next regular election] for change.”

Johnson, elected last November to Place 1 on the seven-member council, is collecting signatures for the recall of Place 6 Councilmember Ben Long and Place 7 Councilmember Carolyn David-Graves. They were both elected in the Nov. 7, 2023, election. Both said they had no immediate comment on the petition.

Johnson posted videos he said were “a glimpse of a much larger pattern, a pattern of troubling decisions that, in my view, have failed to reflect responsible use of tax dollars or true representation of the people who live here.”

He cited four reasons including “loss of public confidence, broken trust between the council member and voter, a sense that the official no longer represents the will of the community.”

Johnson posted a comment by Long saying a citywide forensic audit was out of the question.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]