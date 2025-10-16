Police officers honored by city council

Three Princeton Police officers received standing ovations at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting of the City Council.

Police Chief James Waters presented the R.I.S.E. Pillar Award to Sgt. Loya and Officer Cisneros and honored Lt. Cabrera’s for 10 years of service.

Waters said they demonstrated the individual values of Respect, Integrity, Service, and Excellence. He said the nominations came from other officers, supervisors and community acknowledgements from a variety of calls and actions.

The chief said Sgt. Loya demonstrated Respect in the Dominguez Honor watch, Integrity for being informative and sympathetic throughout an investigation with a community member, Service for stepping up for other city departments as additional man-power was needed and Excellence for going above and beyond in making the community a better place, by the additional efforts after hours put toward a large case.

Waters said Cisneros demonstrated Respect in receiving a commendation from a citizen who even though they received a citation, praised the professionalism and respect from the officer, Integrity for using Dominguez Logistics with multiple agencies working traffic, Service by participating in the Dominguez Honor watch and Excellence by implementing and growing the commercial motor vehicle division.

The chief and council honored Lt. Cabrera for 10 years of service in law enforcement at the Princeton Police Department. “Your dedication to duty and service to others make our community stronger every day,” the chief said.



