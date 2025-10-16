Princeton Pediatrics gets conditional plat approval

After hearing from residents, parents of patients and two young patients themselves, the Princeton City Council conditionally approved a final plat and temporary certificate of occupancy for Princeton Pediatrics, 136 S. 2nd St.

Dr. Beezer Moolji also appeared at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting to discuss municipal code concerns about his building.

Since the closest fire hydrant is located across the street, Fire Chief Shannon Stephens said the building could not be certified as safe.

However, city staff and Jim Wehmeier, CEO of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC), said the PEDC might be able to provide a grant to help pay for installing a new hydrant on the west side of 2nd Street. Council then granted conditional plat approval for 120 days to allow time to bring the building up to code.

In other business, councilmembers approved Option 1, a $50 million proposal for the new multi-generation recreation center that could have cost up to $75 million. Membership fees to use the facility have yet to be determined.

Director of Public Works Tommy Mapp presented pros and cons of implementing winter quarter averaging (WQA) for sewer bills, including the potential problems that could result from not doing a rate study before adopting the plan.

Councilmembers postponed action until their Nov. 10 meeting to allow additional study of implementing WQA.

