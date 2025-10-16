Subscribe
Rural residents to vote on emergency services

by | Oct 16, 2025 | Latest, News

Collin County residents who don’t live in cities will decide Nov. 4 whether their property should be taxed to pay for an emergency services district (ESD).

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed in July to place a petition request on the general election ballot.

If approved by voters, ESD-1 would serve residents in up to 75.5 square miles of unincorporated land in the county.

Since 2013, the county has paid fire departments in 22 cities a total of $950,000 a year to provide emergency service to residents living outside the cities.

But cities said they could no longer afford to provide that service. Melissa dropped their contract last year and the cities of Princeton, McKinney, Wylie and Farmersville filed notice of termination this year. 

County commissioners will appoint the five members of the ESD board, directors who must live in the district and pay taxes in the district. The board will be responsible for setting the tax rate, overseeing the district’s annual budget and providing the fire and emergency services to residents.

Commissioner Darrell Hale said the tax rate could be no higher than $0.10 per $100 of value assessed on the property to be covered. He said the tax rate for cities to provide fire service ranges from 7.5 cents to 12.5 cents per $100 valuation out of the total amount of tax they levy on local property inside the city limits. 

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Related News

Police officers honored by city council

Police officers honored by city council

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Three Princeton Police officers received standing ovations at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting of the City Council.Police Chief James Waters presented the R.I.S.E. Pillar Award to Sgt. Loya and Officer Cisneros and honored Lt. Cabrera's for 10 years of service.Waters...

read more
Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

Oct 16, 2025 |

A member of the Princeton City Council is circulating a recall petition to remove two other councilmembers from the panel. Councilmember Terrance Johnson announced the drive in online posts, saying on Thursday, Oct. 9, “Our city has reached a point where we can’t...

read more
Texas voters to weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

Texas voters to weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Texas voters will decide on 17 proposed constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4 general election. The Texas Constitution, written in 1876, has been amended more than 500 times. Amendments are frequent because the state’s charter restricts lawmakers from making many...

read more
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 20

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 20

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Sarah Hustwit of McKinney feeds a sample ballot into a DS 200 tabulating machine in a practice run for the Nov. 4 general election. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election ballot contains 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution as well...

read more

Child predator gets life sentence

Oct 14, 2025 | ,

A 66-year-old Princeton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his conviction on two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.Records showed David R. Sanchez was already a registered sex...

read more
School board candidates express views

School board candidates express views

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

The Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Saturday Oct. 4, for candidates seeking to become Princeton ISD trustees.  Courtesy photo Four of the seven candidates vying for seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees...

read more
County population projected to double

County population projected to double

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

Collin County’s population was projected to surge past 2.4 million residents by 2060 as steady gains in every major group reshape one of Texas’ fastest-growing counties, according to high migration projections from the Texas Demographic Center. At the same time, the...

read more
Conflicting news about Town Center

Conflicting news about Town Center

Oct 9, 2025 | ,

City officials deny direct knowledge of new details about the anchor stores for the 91-acre Princeton Town Center on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 380 and N. Beauchamp Boulevard. Reports published Oct. 2 said groundbreaking on the retail complex would occur...

read more
Scaring up October fun for everyone

Scaring up October fun for everyone

Oct 9, 2025 | , ,

Costumes aren’t mandatory at Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza, but they sure make for a good time. File Art Cooler evenings and the scent of fall in the air can only mean one thing — it’s time for a month full of pumpkins, costumes and family-friendly frights. Communities...

read more
