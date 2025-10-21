Public hearing: Princeton Town Center

The Princeton City Council has scheduled a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20: to consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-10-27 of the City of Princeton from Trination Global Investments P67 Partnership for a zone map amendment for a property being a 66.623 acre tract of land situated in the Hardin Wright Survey, Abstract No. 957, City of Princeton, Collin County, Texas; and take appropriate action.

