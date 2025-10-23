Subscribe
Princeton Pediatrics wins conditional plat approval

by | Oct 23, 2025 | Latest, News

Bob Wieland | The Princeton Herald

After months of delays and debate over drainage, fire protection and city procedures, the Princeton City Council voted unanimously for conditional approval of the final plat for Princeton Pediatrics, clearing the way for Dr. Beezer Moolji’s practice to reopen under a 120-day temporary certificate of occupancy.

In other business at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting, councilmembers chose the least expensive option for the new multi-generation recreation facility and tabled action on winter quarter averaging of sewer usage until the Nov. 10 meeting.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Craig Fisher told council the Princeton Pediatrics project had a long and complicated history: a previous administration allowed construction to begin without full engineering review, leading to deficiencies found only after the building at 136 S. 2nd Street was completed. 

“We did work closely with the property owner to bring the project into full compliance,” Fisher said. “After time, we weren’t getting fully to that finish line, so eventually that temporary certificate of occupancy was revoked, and we are where we are today.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

