Traffic may be bad, but roads are pretty good

A pothole at 3rd Street and Woody is an example of poor roads. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Princeton’s streets are in unusually good condition compared to other North Texas cities, but city officials were told that now is the time to start budgeting for maintenance before small cracks turn into costly reconstruction projects.

Scot Gordon, president of Roadway Asset Services, presented the findings of a citywide pavement evaluation during the Tuesday, Oct. 14, City Council work session.

Gordon said the company used laser-equipped vehicles and high-resolution cameras to measure and photograph every city-owned street, assigning a pavement condition index, or PCI, rating from 0 to 100.

Princeton’s overall network scored a 92, which he described as “pretty rare” for cities in the region.

“You’ve got about 168 centerline miles of roadway, covering roughly 2.7 million square yards,” he said. “About 12% is asphalt, 88% is concrete, and if you had to rebuild all of it, you’d be looking at a $500 million asset. That’s why understanding its condition is so important.”

By Bob Wieland |[email protected]