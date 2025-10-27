Subscribe
NTMWD 2025

Princeton Gives launches holiday adoptions

by | Oct 27, 2025 | Area News, Latest

A long-standing Princeton holiday tradition is continuing under a new name this year. The Angel Tree program, which has brightened Christmas for thousands of Princeton Independent School District students for nearly two decades, has been renamed Princeton Gives. But the mission remains the same.
Sponsored by the Lions Club of Princeton in partnership with Princeton ISD, the annual effort connects community donors with local families who might otherwise struggle to afford gifts for their children.
Adoptions for this year’s program begin Monday, Oct. 27, and continue through Monday, Dec. 1.
Last year, 866 children from 306 Princeton families were adopted through the program, marking the 17th consecutive year the Lions Club has been able to assist every eligible applicant.
Those adopting a child are asked to spend about $75 per child, purchasing toys and clothing from the wish list provided. Gifts should be left unwrapped and clearly labeled with the family and child number from the adoption form using removable tags.
All donations are due by Friday, Dec. 5, at the Princeton ISD Administration Building, 804 Mabel Ave. Gifts may be dropped off beginning Monday, Dec. 1, and distribution to families will begin Wednesday, Dec. 3.


To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

NTMWD 2025

Related News

PISD candidates file campaign finance reports

PISD candidates file campaign finance reports

Oct 23, 2025 | , ,

Early voting has begun for the Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election in which seven candidates are seeking two seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 31. Two incumbents elected in 2022, Julia Schmoker and John...

read more
Traffic may be bad, but roads are pretty good

Traffic may be bad, but roads are pretty good

Oct 23, 2025 | ,

A pothole at 3rd Street and Woody is an example of poor roads. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Princeton’s streets are in unusually good condition compared to other North Texas cities, but city officials were told that now is the time to start budgeting for...

read more
Bilingual education succeeding in PISD

Bilingual education succeeding in PISD

Oct 23, 2025 | , ,

The Texas Education Agency found no major security problems with district campuses, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said, although a vulnerability audit found several minor issues that needed correcting. The most common problem required the placement of cameras or...

read more
Princeton Pediatrics wins conditional plat approval

Princeton Pediatrics wins conditional plat approval

Oct 23, 2025 | ,

Bob Wieland | The Princeton Herald After months of delays and debate over drainage, fire protection and city procedures, the Princeton City Council voted unanimously for conditional approval of the final plat for Princeton Pediatrics, clearing the way for Dr. Beezer...

read more
Perkins Childhood Center dedicated

Perkins Childhood Center dedicated

Oct 23, 2025 | , ,

Trina Perkins, namesake of Perkins Early Childhood Center, was honored at the dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 19. Courtesy PISD With the dedication of Perkins Early Childhood Center, Princeton ISD recognized the 40 years Trina Perkins served the district and its...

read more
Public hearing: Princeton Town Center

Public hearing: Princeton Town Center

Oct 21, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council has scheduled a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20: to consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-10-27 of the City of Princeton from Trination Global Investments P67 Partnership for a zone map amendment for a property being a 66.623...

read more
Police officers honored by city council

Police officers honored by city council

Oct 16, 2025 | ,

Three Princeton Police officers received standing ovations at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting of the City Council.Police Chief James Waters presented the R.I.S.E. Pillar Award to Sgt. Loya and Officer Cisneros and honored Lt. Cabrera's for 10 years of service.Waters...

read more
Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

Petition seeks removal of two councilmembers

Oct 16, 2025 |

This story was updated at 11:59 a.m. Oct. 21, 2025 A member of the Princeton City Council is circulating a recall petition to remove two other councilmembers from the panel. Councilmember Terrance Johnson announced the drive in online posts, saying on Thursday, Oct....

read more
Photos online
NTMWD 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
NTMWD 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love