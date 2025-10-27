Princeton Gives launches holiday adoptions

A long-standing Princeton holiday tradition is continuing under a new name this year. The Angel Tree program, which has brightened Christmas for thousands of Princeton Independent School District students for nearly two decades, has been renamed Princeton Gives. But the mission remains the same.

Sponsored by the Lions Club of Princeton in partnership with Princeton ISD, the annual effort connects community donors with local families who might otherwise struggle to afford gifts for their children.

Adoptions for this year’s program begin Monday, Oct. 27, and continue through Monday, Dec. 1.

Last year, 866 children from 306 Princeton families were adopted through the program, marking the 17th consecutive year the Lions Club has been able to assist every eligible applicant.

Those adopting a child are asked to spend about $75 per child, purchasing toys and clothing from the wish list provided. Gifts should be left unwrapped and clearly labeled with the family and child number from the adoption form using removable tags.

All donations are due by Friday, Dec. 5, at the Princeton ISD Administration Building, 804 Mabel Ave. Gifts may be dropped off beginning Monday, Dec. 1, and distribution to families will begin Wednesday, Dec. 3.



