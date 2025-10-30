Aircraft on display at McKinney National Airport

A McKinney National Airport visitor sits in a biplane during Display Day, Sunday, Oct. 26.

A youngster wore a t-shirt emblazoned “TKI.” When asked what that meant, he replied loudly, “Airport!”

He was one of the hundreds of area residents who visited McKinney National Airport for Display Day, an event allowing visitors onto the tarmac for a close-up look at aircraft parked there.

TKI actually does mean airport. It’s the Federal Aviation Administration designation for McKinney National, how undergoing a major expansion to enable passenger service late next year. The TKI stands for TexasmcKInney.

The event Sunday, Oct. 26, was postponed a day because of an uncertain weather forecast.

Members of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) helped direct traffic that backed up for a solid block along Industrial Boulevard leading into the airport.

The CAP also had an information table along with Grayhawk Flight Training School and other businesses that make the airport their home.

Several of the planes were open, allowing kids to climb into the cockpit for a photo.

