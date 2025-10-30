District planning ahead for enrollment surge

Rapid growth has outpaced even the most aggressive building plans, leaving Princeton ISD administrators dependent on portable classrooms and future state action to maintain classroom space as enrollment continues to climb.

Speaking to the Monday, Oct. 10, meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees, Executive Director of Operations Phil Anthony outlined how Princeton’s population boom had repeatedly forced the district to seek new bonds sooner than planned.

“Our bond plans are designed to last 10 years,” Anthony said. “Growth has made that and above projections very difficult.”

He said the district had passed every bond since 1999, expanding from a single high school and handful of elementary campuses to a network of schools that still struggles to stay ahead of demand.

