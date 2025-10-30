Subscribe
RH Wall That Heals

No quorum, no meeting

by | Oct 30, 2025 | Latest

A proposed zoning change for Princeton Town Center at N. Beauchamp Boulevard and Princeton Drive has been delayed by the cancellation of the Monday, Oct. 27, Princeton City Council Meeting.

A public hearing had been scheduled for the meeting, but not enough councilmembers were available for a quorum.

Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. said he and Councilmember Terrance Johnson were absent because they were representing Princeton at the North Texas Commission for Economic Development.

“We had let the city know ahead of time that we would not be in attendance, and it’s unfortunate that other council members also couldn’t make it,” Escobar said.

For more on this story see the October 30, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

NTMWD 2025

Related News

Aircraft on display at McKinney National Airport

Aircraft on display at McKinney National Airport

Oct 30, 2025 | ,

A McKinney National Airport visitor sits in a biplane during Display Day, Sunday, Oct. 26. A youngster wore a t-shirt emblazoned “TKI.” When asked what that meant, he replied loudly, “Airport!” He was one of the hundreds of area residents who visited McKinney National...

read more
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4

Oct 30, 2025 | ,

Early voting is ending for the Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election that has three ballot issues for Princeton voters. Early voting began Monday, Oct. 20, and ends Friday, Oct. 31. Polls are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Seven candidates are seeking two seats...

read more
District planning ahead for enrollment surge

District planning ahead for enrollment surge

Oct 30, 2025 | ,

Rapid growth has outpaced even the most aggressive building plans, leaving Princeton ISD administrators dependent on portable classrooms and future state action to maintain classroom space as enrollment continues to climb. Speaking to the Monday, Oct. 10, meeting of...

read more
Collin County hosts Outer Loop roject meeting

Collin County hosts Outer Loop roject meeting

Oct 30, 2025 | ,

Courtesy image Collin County officials are inviting residents to attend a public meeting to review and comment on plans for the southeast segment of the Collin County Outer Loop, a proposed 55-mile transportation corridor designed to connect the Denton/Collin County...

read more
Princeton Gives launches holiday adoptions

Princeton Gives launches holiday adoptions

Oct 27, 2025 | ,

A long-standing Princeton holiday tradition is continuing under a new name this year. The Angel Tree program, which has brightened Christmas for thousands of Princeton Independent School District students for nearly two decades, has been renamed Princeton Gives. But...

read more
PISD candidates file campaign finance reports

PISD candidates file campaign finance reports

Oct 23, 2025 | , ,

Early voting has begun for the Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election in which seven candidates are seeking two seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 31. Two incumbents elected in 2022, Julia Schmoker and John...

read more
Traffic may be bad, but roads are pretty good

Traffic may be bad, but roads are pretty good

Oct 23, 2025 | ,

A pothole at 3rd Street and Woody is an example of poor roads. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Princeton’s streets are in unusually good condition compared to other North Texas cities, but city officials were told that now is the time to start budgeting for...

read more
Bilingual education succeeding in PISD

Bilingual education succeeding in PISD

Oct 23, 2025 | , ,

The Texas Education Agency found no major security problems with district campuses, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said, although a vulnerability audit found several minor issues that needed correcting. The most common problem required the placement of cameras or...

read more
Princeton Pediatrics wins conditional plat approval

Princeton Pediatrics wins conditional plat approval

Oct 23, 2025 | ,

Bob Wieland | The Princeton Herald After months of delays and debate over drainage, fire protection and city procedures, the Princeton City Council voted unanimously for conditional approval of the final plat for Princeton Pediatrics, clearing the way for Dr. Beezer...

read more
Perkins Childhood Center dedicated

Perkins Childhood Center dedicated

Oct 23, 2025 | , ,

Trina Perkins, namesake of Perkins Early Childhood Center, was honored at the dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 19. Courtesy PISD With the dedication of Perkins Early Childhood Center, Princeton ISD recognized the 40 years Trina Perkins served the district and its...

read more
Photos online
NTMWD 2025
RH Wall That Heals
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
NTMWD 2025
RH Wall That Heals
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love