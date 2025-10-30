No quorum, no meeting

A proposed zoning change for Princeton Town Center at N. Beauchamp Boulevard and Princeton Drive has been delayed by the cancellation of the Monday, Oct. 27, Princeton City Council Meeting.

A public hearing had been scheduled for the meeting, but not enough councilmembers were available for a quorum.

Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. said he and Councilmember Terrance Johnson were absent because they were representing Princeton at the North Texas Commission for Economic Development.

“We had let the city know ahead of time that we would not be in attendance, and it’s unfortunate that other council members also couldn’t make it,” Escobar said.

