Early voting includes 1,500 ballots for school board

Early voting for Tuesday’s general election ended Friday, Oct. 31, with a 7.5% turnout of registered Collin County voters, Elections Administrator Kaleb Breaux said after the polls closed.

All Texas voters will decide 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution and 56,963 ballots were cast on the amendments. Collin County had 755,397 voters registered for the election, Breaux said.

County residents who live outside city limits are being asked to consider an Emergency Services District that could levy a tax to support rural firefighting. By Friday, 4,003 ballots had been cast on the ESD.

Voters in the Princeton Independent School District are electing two members of the PISD Board of Trustees. There are seven candidates and voters select two. The two candidates with the most votes will win without a runoff.

Collin County Elections counted 1,509 in-person ballots and 13 mail ballots during early voting for the school board, Breaux said.

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4.

Unofficial results will be announced after the polls close but will not be official until votes are canvassed by the authority conducting the election.

For more on this story, see the Nov. 13, 2025, print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

