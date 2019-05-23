PHS Class of 2019 to walk stage May 30 in Allen

Commencement ceremonies for the class of 2019 will occur next week for senior class members.

Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Allen Event Center.

Seating is open to everyone and no tickets are required.

Parents, family and friends of graduates will need to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. or they will miss the graduates walking out, according to information presented by the school district.

They will be allowed to sit after the graduates have been seated.

Those attending are encouraged to plan for traffic on Stacy Road. Parking for the event can be located around the event center near the shops or in the nearby parking garage.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

