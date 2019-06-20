Country music star to headline Fourth of July event

The city of Princeton is hard at work on its annual July spectacular, this year with some really big names for entertainment.

The spectacular runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at J.M. Caldwell, Sr. Community Park/POW Camp.

“We are looking forward to having another great event this year,” Community Relation Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien said.

Entertainment for this year’s event will be Lee Ann Womack.

Food, arts and crafts vendors will be available at the park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Carter Blood Drive bus will be there from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Kids Zone will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Kids Zone bracelets are $5 for unlimited play with 2 years and under free.

Kids must have a wristband for all activates in the Kids Zone which will include rock climbing, train rides, swing rides, bounce houses and sumo wrestling.

Concerts will kick off at opening act at 6:30 p.m. with Shelby Ballenger followed by Womack.

This year’s event will have two areas for parking. The first location will be for handicapped, motorcycles, and those who purchase as prepaid parking pass. This parking will be located on the concrete parking area at the park.

These spaces are limited and are $10 each. They can be purchased at the Princeton City Hall from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If there are passes left, they will be sold at the event.

The second location will be the northwest section of the park off of Beauchamp Blvd. This parking will be $10 and citizens may pay when you enter the parking area.

There is no prepaid parking for this section.

The city will have golf carts available to assist in the transportation from the parking lot to the event as needed.

To get to this location, residents must take Hwy. 380 to Monte Carlo Blvd. to Beauchamp Blvd.

If residents do not wish to park at either one of these locations there will be free shuttle service to and from the event.

This service will be located at the PISD Stadium and run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then start picking up at 10 p.m. to return people to the stadium parking lot.

The buses will drop individuals at the concrete parking lot.

Continuing the tradition, a portion of parking fees for the event will be dedicated to the city of Princeton scholarship fund.

Fireworks will launch at 9:45 p.m.

Community members are invited to enjoy the fourth, bring bug spray, lawnchairs and blankets to watch the fireworks.

The park is located at 500 West College Street in Princeton.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

