New mixed use development approved

Additional housing was approved by the city council and several citizens voiced concerns about traffic and density.

At the Monday, June 24 city council meeting, unanimous approval was given to a new planned development from Cope X.

The 104-acre tract of land sits on the northeast corner of FM 75 and Monte Carlo Boulevard.

The proposed development will contain commercial, multi-family, townhomes and single-family homes along with park land dedications.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

