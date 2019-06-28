PISD preliminary budget is in

The Princeton ISD school board recently got its first look at a preliminary budget filled with growth.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Finance Jona Boitmann presented key numbers in the budget, including a decrease in the property tax rate and an increase in state funding.

Both those changes are the result of bills approved last month by the Texas Legislature in which rising property taxes and increasing the amount the state funds public schools were addressed.

Although the two issues were targeted as the legislature convened in January, final passage of the bills did not take place until the end of the session in May. That late date has many school districts scrambling as they prepare to approve new budgets by the September 1 deadline.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

