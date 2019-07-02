Donations fund boat purchase, more for PFD

The Princeton Fire Department has been hard at work on several items regarding improving the agency.

The fire department has obtained a new resource, a boat, for lake operations.

The boat was obtained through individual donations and in a fundraiser set up by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce.

“The boat was purchased used, and is being retrofitted to address our mission responsibility on the lake for EMS and other lake related services,” Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the July 4 edition or subscribe online.