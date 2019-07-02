NTMWD lake project wins award

North Central Texas Council of Governments selected the North Texas Municipal Water District’s Bois D’Arc Lake project as winner of a 2019 Celebrating Leadership in Development Excellence (CLIDE) Award.

The award was announced Friday, June 14 during the NCTCOG annual General Assembly.

NTMWD is building Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County to serve future water needs for nearly 80 communities across North Texas, and provide recreation and economic benefits for citizens in Fannin County and neighboring communities. It took almost 15 years to design the reservoir and receive the necessary federal and state permits.

The project was recognized by a jury of national experts in the fields of architecture, urban planning and development. Jurors felt the project was an excellent example of special development in the North Central Texas.

“We are honored this project has been recognized by the panel of judges, our peers and the North Central Texas Council of Governments,” said Tom Kula, NTMWD Executive Director. “This is the first major reservoir in Texas in 30 years and it will help meet the water needs of residents in North Texas for decades to come.”

Construction of the 16,641 acre reservoir started in May 2018. NTMWD expects to begin impounding water in the fall of 2020, and begin delivering treated water from the new lake in late 2022.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

