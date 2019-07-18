Election filings open Monday

Those interested in serving their city may consider applying for a city council, mayoral or school board seat.

Filings open Monday, July 22 for all positions.

On the ballot will be Place 1, currently held by David Kleiber and Place 2, currently held by Rich Hooper.

The mayoral seat, currently held by John-Mark Caldwell, is also on the ballot.

On a special proposition, voters will be asked to cast a decision on changing terms for city council from two years to three years.

City candidates may file for election with City Secretary Tabatha Monk at City Hall, 123 W. Princeton Drive.

Two positions will also be up on the Princeton ISD school board including a seat held by Carol Bodwell and one held by Ricky Gillespie.

PISD candidates can file for the election at the administrative office, 321 Panther Parkway.

Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The last day to file for candidacy is Monday, Aug. 19.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

