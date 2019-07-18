Sales tax revenue rises

The city of Princeton received a sales tax reimbursement check from the Texas State Comptroller this month for $240,806, a 3.28 percent increase from a year ago.

Reimbursements to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail sales made in May.

In July 2018, the check to Princeton was $230,151.

This year the city has been reimbursed $1.74 million, an 11.7 percent increase from the $1.56 million received for the same period in 2018.

Statewide, the comptroller distributed sales tax proceeds to cities totaling $488.9 million this month, up 0.4 percent from the July 2018 total.

So far this year, cities in Texas have seen a 4.3 percent increase in sales tax proceeds.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

