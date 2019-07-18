The truth about roads in Texas

Roads are the topic of discussion on social media, restaurants, downtown events and even at the local Dairy Queen.

How roads are funded, who is responsible for costs associated with byways and how road repairs are prioritized can be a confusing subject.

In the eastern Collin County area, roads are typically broken down into three areas: state, which falls under the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), county and city.

Seldom do school districts have anything to do with roadway repairs or funding.

