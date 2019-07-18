Truck lane restriction public hearing

The Texas Department of Transportation and North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) would like to reduce congestion and improve safety. NCTCOG staff are currently studying several corridors in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Navarro and Rockwall Counties to determine if truck lane restrictions should be expanded.

Staff is hosting a public hearing Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. on the study and will present traffic data as well as outline recommendations for expanding truck lane restrictions for trucks with three or more axles and truck trailers. Presentations will begin at 6 p.m. at Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd. in Irving. Comments can be submitted afterwards.

Comments on the truck lane restrictions must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019

Submit comments to:

Tony Hartzel,

Communications Director

Northeast Texas Section

Texas Department of

Transportation

4777 E. Highway 80

Mesquite, TX 75150

Email: [email protected]

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

