Building boom causes $132M rise in taxable values

Princeton is growing by leaps and bounds and this year’s certified taxable values are a reflection of this point.

Collin Central Appraisal District released its certified property values Tuesday, July 16, as cities prepare new operating budgets.

Tax rates based on the certified property values will be set over the next two months.

Princeton values increased 28.76 percent from 2018, to a new level of $1.1 billion compared to $858 million a year ago. New construction accounted for $132 million of the increase. The property values estimate issued in May was $1 billion, showing a 20 percent rise over the past year.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

