Council authorizes school zone construction

City council unanimously voted to spend more than $183,000 to establish school zone crossings for Southard, Lowe and Harper Elementary School.

The total amount of $183, 723 was discussed by council Monday, July 22 at a regularly scheduled city council meeting.

City Manager Derek Borg explained to council that by state law a change order could be made to a construction contract as long as it did not exceed 25 percent of the entire contract.

In this instance, a change order for Sema Construction was made. Sema is currently under contract for the Monte Carlo expansion contract.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

