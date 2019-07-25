Incumbents file for school board

On the opening day of filing, school board incumbents Carol Bodwell and Ricky Gillespie filed for re-election.

The school board, city council and mayoral election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Filings for a city council, mayoral or school board seat will continue through Monday, Aug. 19.

For city council, on the ballot will be Place 1, currently held by David Kleiber and Place 2, currently held by Rich Hooper.

The mayoral seat, currently held by John-Mark Caldwell, is also on the ballot.

On a special proposition, voters will be asked to cast a decision on changing terms for city council from two years to three years.

City candidates may file for election with City Secretary Tabatha Monk at City Hall, 123 W. Princeton Drive.

PISD candidates can file for the election at the administrative office, 321 Panther Parkway.

Profile information of the school board incumbents will be featured in the Aug. 1 edition of The Princeton Herald.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

