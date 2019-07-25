Something to bark about: City’s new dog park now open

A tail waggin’ good time is set for Saturday, July 27 as the city’s dog park grand opening ceremony will take place.

The ceremony will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the dog park, which is located at the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park. The park is located at 500 W. College Street.

Dog treats will be available at the celebration along with other goodies and toys for canines. An adoption event will also be taking place.

The city is cordially inviting all pet lovers and their canines to attend the grand opening, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

