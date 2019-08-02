Register to vote for statewide amendments

Texans will vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments on Nov. 5 that came out of the 86th Texas Legislature this year.

Last week, Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza drew the ballot order for the amendments.

“The future of Texas is and will always be in the hands of Texans,” Esparza said. “This fall, voters will have the opportunity to directly impact the Texas Constitution, and I strongly encourage all eligible Texans to register to vote so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of the Lone Star State.”

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7. Early voting will be from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

The Texas Constitution, adopted in 1976, has 498 amendments.

Proposed to Texas voters this fall are:

Proposition 1: Allowing a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.

Proposition 2: Providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.

Proposition 3: Authorizing the legislature to provide a temporary ad valorem tax exemption of a portion of the appraised value of property damaged by a disaster.

Proposition 4L Prohibiting an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.

Proposition 5: Dedicating the revenue received from existing state sales and use taxes imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality and history by acquiring, managing and improving state and local parks and historic sites.

Proposition 6: Authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Proposition 7: Allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.

Proposition 8: Providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in financing drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.

Proposition 9: Authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in the state.

Proposition 10: Allowing the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

