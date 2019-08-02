School board incumbents seek re-election

Princeton ISD School Board candidates Carol Bodwell and Ricky Gillespie have both filed for re-election to the board.

Filings opened Monday, July 22 and continues through Monday, Aug. 19.

Bodwell, who currently serves as school board president, has served on the board for 30 years.

Professionally, she is a bodywellness owner as well as class instructor, program and trainer. Her professional background includes a bachelor’s degree in education, and she was a public school teacher for 13 years and specialized in adult literacy.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

