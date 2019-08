While many people are getting their vacations in during the last days of summer, firefighters in Collin County were utilizing their vacations to learn more about the art of firefighting.

Numerous departments throughout Texas and Collin County including Princeton Fire Department, took part in the annual Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Aug. 8 issue or subscribe online.