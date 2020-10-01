Townhomes, apartment complex approved

A motivated council wasted no time approving plans to con­tinue Princeton’s growth.

Princeton City Council met Monday, Sept. 28 and approved four preliminary plat requests for continued development. All requests were reviewed by staff and recommended by city of Princeton Director of Develop­ment Services Shawn Fort.

Each of the four plat requests were unanimously approved. Two of the plats are residen­tial developments. One is 9.53 acres for the construction of 18 townhomes north of Monte Carlo Boulevard; the second is a 12.046-acres tract request for an apartment complex between Highway 380 and County Road 456.

For the full story, see Oct. 1 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]