July Spectacular returns to Princeton

Princeton residents gathered in J.M. Caldwell Community Park to celebrate Independence Day during the July Spectacular, held July 3.

The event was a return to normal from last year, which only featured a fireworks display because of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured live music, art and craft vendors, food and ended the evening with a fireworks display.

Shelby Ballenger opened the live music and Wade Bowen headlined the evening.

Brothers Kingston, 6, and Karter Griffin, 3, of Princeton enjoy the inflatable slide as mom, Amber, photographs them.

Westyn Moorehead takes an early evening snooze with mom, Erin, and dad, Joshua, of Princeton.