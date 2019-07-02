Two campuses make the grade: PISD named to Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll

After analyzing Princeton ISD, it’s clear that two campuses have made the grade and have been named to the Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll.

After an extensive analysis of student data for every public school and district in Texas, Clark Jr. High and Smith Elementary have been identified as leaders in getting students to grade-level and beyond.

These schools are recognized as leaders in student achievement and featured by ERP, which showcases schools on its website where educators and policymakers can seek out high-performing schools and districts to replicate academic success.

The program is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Clark and Smith are two of 855 public schools in Texas to be recognized.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

