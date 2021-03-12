Collin County wait list ends for vaccine

The Collin County Vaccine Wait List is now complete, with Collin County and its vaccine partners expecting to vaccinate or schedule vaccination appointments for the last remaining individuals on the wait list – with registration numbers up to 275,056 – by the end of this week, according to a news release from County Judge Chris Hill’s office.

Beginning Friday, March 12, the Collin County vaccine appointment portal will open for any person eligible for Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories and for all teachers.

Additionally, all individuals ages 50 and above will be eligible to make a vaccine appointment beginning Monday, March 15. This expanded eligibility is consistent with new guidance provided by Texas Department of State Health Services, Hill said.

Eligible individuals can visit the Collin County COVID-19 vaccine web page for links to the Collin County appointment portal and partner agencies’ websites. This page will be updated regularly with information about vaccine availability.

From Staff Reports [email protected]