Council to stream in-person meetings

Princeton City Council will soon stream in-person council and other board meetings.
During a workshop meeting held March 16, council discussed returning to in-person meetings.
The item was on the March 9 regular council meeting agenda; however, Mayor Brianna Chacon asked to table the decision until council could discuss the item further.
The mayor said she wants to return to in-person meetings, but the council chamber is not big enough to accommodate the number of residents who have been attending virtually should they want to attend in-person meetings. Chacon asked council to wait until the city has the ability to stream meetings.
“Recently on our city council meeting calls,” Chacon said. “We’ve had 40 plus people dialing in on those calls.”
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]