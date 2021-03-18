Council to stream in-person meetings

Princeton City Council will soon stream in-person council and other board meetings.

During a workshop meeting held March 16, council discussed returning to in-person meetings.

The item was on the March 9 regu­lar council meeting agenda; however, Mayor Brianna Chacon asked to table the decision until council could discuss the item further.

The mayor said she wants to return to in-person meetings, but the council chamber is not big enough to accom­modate the number of residents who have been attending virtually should they want to attend in-person meetings. Chacon asked council to wait until the city has the ability to stream meetings.

“Recently on our city council meet­ing calls,” Chacon said. “We’ve had 40 plus people dialing in on those calls.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]