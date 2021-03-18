Police stops consistent with racial makeup

Princeton Police Department pre­sented its annual Racial Profiling Re­port, which includes data on traffic stops and arrests in 2020, to city coun­cil during the March 8 regular meeting.

The report was written by Josel Harrison, accreditation and reporting supervisor at the McKinney Police De­partment. Harrison also worked with Princeton Police Chief Mark Moyle when the department began its accredi­tation process.

According to the report, there were a total of 4,737 traffic stops in Princ­eton in 2020, with the following racial breakdown: White, 2,573 (54.32%); Hispanic/Latino, 1,339 (28.27%); Black, 694 (14.65%); Asian/Pacific Islander, 117 (2.47%); Alaska Native/ American Indian, 14 (0.29%). The re­port indicates that 67.95% of stops re­sulted in verbal warnings, 33.55% in citations, 0.87% in written warnings and 0.63% in arrests. Of those traffic stops, 99.18% of the time, the officer did not know the driver’s race before the stop. Harrison said that this data is collected at the time of the stop and re­viewed for the report.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]