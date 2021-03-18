Police stops consistent with racial makeup

Princeton Police Department presented its annual Racial Profiling Report, which includes data on traffic stops and arrests in 2020, to city council during the March 8 regular meeting.
The report was written by Josel Harrison, accreditation and reporting supervisor at the McKinney Police Department. Harrison also worked with Princeton Police Chief Mark Moyle when the department began its accreditation process.
According to the report, there were a total of 4,737 traffic stops in Princeton in 2020, with the following racial breakdown: White, 2,573 (54.32%); Hispanic/Latino, 1,339 (28.27%); Black, 694 (14.65%); Asian/Pacific Islander, 117 (2.47%); Alaska Native/ American Indian, 14 (0.29%). The report indicates that 67.95% of stops resulted in verbal warnings, 33.55% in citations, 0.87% in written warnings and 0.63% in arrests. Of those traffic stops, 99.18% of the time, the officer did not know the driver’s race before the stop. Harrison said that this data is collected at the time of the stop and reviewed for the report.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]